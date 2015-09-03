* Ntaganda accused of allowing rape and massacre in 2002-03
campaign
* Militia leader says was professional soldier, protected
civilians
* Congo's war-torn Ituri region rich in oil, diamonds, gold
By Thomas Escritt
THE HAGUE, Sept 3 Militia leader Bosco Ntaganda,
on trial in The Hague on charges of orchestrating rape and
murder in a conflict in northeast Congo in the early 2000s, said
he was a "revolutionary rebel" trying to restore peace in the
province.
Accounts of rape and massacres during the fighting have
dominated the first two days of his trial, with prosecutors
saying Ntaganda gathered a guerrilla army to strengthen his
allies and corner the region's mineral resources for himself.
But Ntaganda, who began his military career fighting
alongside Tutsi forces in Rwanda in 1994 that brought to an end
that country's genocide, said his Union of Congolese Patriots
(UPC) army attempted to protect civilians of all ethnicities.
"The word had gone out to kill all Tutsis in Ituri, or those
who looked like them," he said, rising to address judges in the
wood-panelled courtroom at the end of the second day of his
trial.
"I ask you to make a distinction between a revolutionary
rebel and a criminal," he told judges. "I am not a criminal."
Earlier, a lawyer for victims had described how girls as
young as 12 were forced to serve as "wives" to senior officers
in the UPC or were forced to be sexually available to soldiers.
Prosecutors say Ntaganda let ethnic Hema troops under his
command rape and massacre ethnic Lendu civilians who lived on
land rich in oil, diamonds and gold which he wanted for himself.
They also accuse him of raping child soldiers.
One 13-year-old said falling pregnant with the child of a
senior commander was a "relief" from the daily round of sexual
favours she otherwise had to offer fighters, the victims' lawyer
said.
But his lawyers said he was a disciplined and highly
professional soldier who had protected civilians from other
militias during a power vacuum in the country that followed the
1997 toppling of President Mobutu Seke Seso.
Before he gave himself up in 2013 after seven years on the
run, Ntaganda fought for 15 years in wars that killed some 5
million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo over the past
two decades.
U.N. experts have said the M23 rebels he fought alongside
were backed by Rwanda, a charge Kigali has always denied.
Born in Rwanda but raised in Congo, he began his military
career alongside Tutsi rebels who seized control of Rwanda in
1994, bringing to an end the genocide in which 800,000 died.
