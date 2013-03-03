WELLINGTON, March 4 New Zealand's biggest listed retailer The Warehouse Ltd said on Monday it had taken a 51 percent stake in local online retailer Torpedo7 Ltd.

It said it would pay up to NZ$33 million ($27.3 million), with NZ$20 million payable immediately and the rest over three years based on performance.

Torpedo7 operates websites in New Zealand and Australia.

Shares in the Warehouse closed on Friday at NZ$3.56.

($1=NZ$1.21) (Gyles Beckford)