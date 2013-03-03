UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WELLINGTON, March 4 New Zealand's biggest listed retailer The Warehouse Ltd said on Monday it had taken a 51 percent stake in local online retailer Torpedo7 Ltd.
It said it would pay up to NZ$33 million ($27.3 million), with NZ$20 million payable immediately and the rest over three years based on performance.
Torpedo7 operates websites in New Zealand and Australia.
Shares in the Warehouse closed on Friday at NZ$3.56.
($1=NZ$1.21) (Gyles Beckford)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources