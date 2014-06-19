WELLINGTON, June 20 New Zealand's biggest listed retailer The Warehouse Ltd lowered its full year profit forecast on Friday because of a drop sales and lower margins in its main chain.

The company said it expected a full year profit between NZ$59 million to NZ$62 million ($51.1 million to $53.7 million) from the previously advised NZ$67 million to NZ$71 million.

It said warm weather had affected sales of winter clothing and home products in its 91 store main retail chain.

"Over the last three weeks there has been a material deterioration in sales and margin versus plan in the Red Sheds and it is likely the remaining winter season will see discounted trading in the market, with limited opportunity for full margin sales," the company said in a statement.

It said sales at its stationery, and electrical goods and appliance chains were in line with expectations. ($1 = 1.1546 New Zealand Dollars) (Gyles Beckford)