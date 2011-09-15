* Retail spending outlook uncertain due to economic volatility

* Earnings broadly in line with forecasts

* Adjusted 2012 earnings seen at NZ$70 mln (Adds detail)

By Michael Smith

WELLINGTON, Sept 16 New Zealand's largest listed retailer, The Warehouse Ltd , posted a 8.9 percent fall in full-year earnings as expected on Friday due to slower sales and tipped lower earnings growth in 2012 as it reinvests capital back into stores.

The Warehouse, which is implementing a three-year turnaround strategy, warned the outlook for retail spending was unclear against a backdrop of economic uncertainty and volatility.

"As such the extent of any underlying growth in retail spending is uncertain and some pressure on earnings is likely to remain in the short term as we work through the early stages of implementing our strategy," Chairman Graham Evans said in a statement.

Adjusted for one-off items, net profit was NZ$76 million compared with NZ$83.4 million a year ago, down 8.9 percent.

Reported net profit after tax for the year ended July 31 rose 29 percent to NZ$77.8 million ($64 million) against a comparable year-ago figure of NZ$60.2 million, when a NZ$22.8 million accounting charge hurt the result.

A survey of 8 analysts by ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S had forecast a profit of NZ$77.4 million.

In May, the company reaffirmed a full year profit forecast between NZ$76 million to NZ$80 million as sales of appliances, household goods, and consumables improved.

The company said it expected reported net profit in 2012 to be around NZ$80 million, while adjusted net profit was seen at NZ$70 million.

Group sales for the year fell 0.3 percent to NZ$1.667 billion, although stationary sales improved.

Shares in The Warehouse, majority owned founder Stephen Tindall and interests associated with him, closed on Thursday at NZ$3.465. So far this year the stock has fallen around 1 percent, in line with the dip for the benchmark top-50 index .

The Warehouse declared a 6.5 cent final dividend.

The Warehouse competes against Briscoes Group Ltd , KMart , the privately owned Farmers department stores, and a host of smaller specialist retailers, such as clothing firm Hallenstein Glasson Ltd. .

New Zealand retail sales have been largely flat over the past year as consumers stayed cautious after recession, but growth has started to pick up momentum, raising the likelihood of improved spending.

($1 = 1.214 New Zealand Dollars) (Writing by Michael Smith)