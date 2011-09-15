* Retail spending outlook uncertain due to economic
volatility
* Earnings broadly in line with forecasts
* Adjusted 2012 earnings seen at NZ$70 mln
(Adds detail)
By Michael Smith
WELLINGTON, Sept 16 New Zealand's largest listed
retailer, The Warehouse Ltd , posted a 8.9 percent fall
in full-year earnings as expected on Friday due to slower sales
and tipped lower earnings growth in 2012 as it reinvests capital
back into stores.
The Warehouse, which is implementing a three-year turnaround
strategy, warned the outlook for retail spending was unclear
against a backdrop of economic uncertainty and volatility.
"As such the extent of any underlying growth in retail
spending is uncertain and some pressure on earnings is likely to
remain in the short term as we work through the early stages of
implementing our strategy," Chairman Graham Evans said in a
statement.
Adjusted for one-off items, net profit was NZ$76 million
compared with NZ$83.4 million a year ago, down 8.9 percent.
Reported net profit after tax for the year ended July 31
rose 29 percent to NZ$77.8 million ($64 million) against a
comparable year-ago figure of NZ$60.2 million, when a NZ$22.8
million accounting charge hurt the result.
A survey of 8 analysts by ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S had
forecast a profit of NZ$77.4 million.
In May, the company reaffirmed a full year profit forecast
between NZ$76 million to NZ$80 million as sales of appliances,
household goods, and consumables improved.
The company said it expected reported net profit in 2012 to
be around NZ$80 million, while adjusted net profit was seen at
NZ$70 million.
Group sales for the year fell 0.3 percent to NZ$1.667
billion, although stationary sales improved.
Shares in The Warehouse, majority owned founder Stephen
Tindall and interests associated with him, closed on Thursday at
NZ$3.465. So far this year the stock has fallen around 1
percent, in line with the dip for the benchmark top-50 index
.
The Warehouse declared a 6.5 cent final dividend.
The Warehouse competes against Briscoes Group Ltd ,
KMart , the privately owned Farmers department stores,
and a host of smaller specialist retailers, such as clothing
firm Hallenstein Glasson Ltd. .
New Zealand retail sales have been largely flat over the
past year as consumers stayed cautious after recession, but
growth has started to pick up momentum, raising the likelihood
of improved spending.
($1 = 1.214 New Zealand Dollars)
(Writing by Michael Smith)