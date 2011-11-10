WELLINGTON Nov 11 New Zealand's biggest listed retailer The Warehouse Group Ltd said on Friday that first quarter sales were up 2.2 percent on a year ago on higher sports good sales.

The company said Rugby World Cup merchandise was a significant driver of the sales rise but there were signs of recovery in other core categories.

Same store sales were up 2.1 percent on the same quarter a year ago.

The company said it was optimistic about recovery in the medium term, but economic conditions were expected to remain volatile in the short term and the timing of a sustainable recovery in retail conditions was still uncertain.

The group's main "Red Shed" store sales were up 2.3 percent while its stationery store sales rose 1.7 percent.

Shares in the company closed on Thursday at NZ$3.30.

(Gyles Beckford)