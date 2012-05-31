WELLINGTON, June 1 New Zealand's biggest listed
retailer The Warehouse Ltd said on Friday it will sell
and lease back four properties over the next six months, with
the prospect of earning NZ$100 million ($75 million).
It said it would sell the sites of three shops and a
distribution centre and then lease them back.
"The sale proceeds will be reinvested in the business in
line with the priorities identified in the company's strategic
plan," said chief executive Mark Powell.
Colliers International would conduct the sales.
Shares in the Warehouse last traded down a cent at NZ$2.51.
($1=NZ$1.33)
(Gyles Beckford)