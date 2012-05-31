WELLINGTON, June 1 New Zealand's biggest listed retailer The Warehouse Ltd said on Friday it will sell and lease back four properties over the next six months, with the prospect of earning NZ$100 million ($75 million).

It said it would sell the sites of three shops and a distribution centre and then lease them back.

"The sale proceeds will be reinvested in the business in line with the priorities identified in the company's strategic plan," said chief executive Mark Powell.

Colliers International would conduct the sales.

Shares in the Warehouse last traded down a cent at NZ$2.51.

($1=NZ$1.33) (Gyles Beckford)