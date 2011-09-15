WELLINGTON, Sept 16 New Zealand's largest listed retailer, The Warehouse Ltd , reported a 29 percent increase in full year net profit on Friday and warned of earnings pressure in the short term and retail spending uncertainty.

The Warehouse said net profit after tax for the year ended August 1 was NZ$77.8 million ($64.1 million) compared with NZ$60.2 million the year before.

Adjusted for one-off items, net profit was NZ$76 million compared with NZ$83.4 million a year ago, down 8.9 percent.

A survey of 8 analysts by ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S had forecast a profit of NZ$77.4 million.

In May, the company reaffirmed a full year profit forecast between NZ$76 million to NZ$80 million as sales of appliances, household goods, and consumables improved.

Shares in The Warehouse, majority owned founder Stephen Tindall and interests associated with him, closed on Thursday at NZ$3.465 So far this year the stock has fallen around 1 percent, in line with the dip for the benchmark top-50 index .

The Warehouse declared a 6.5 cent final dividend.

The Warehouse competes against Briscoes Group Ltd , KMart , the privately owned Farmers department stores, and a host of smaller specialist retailers, such as clothing firm Hallenstein Glasson Ltd. .

New Zealand retail sales have been largely flat over the past year as consumers stayed cautious after recession, but growth has started to pick up momentum raising the likelihood of improved spending. ($1 = 1.214 New Zealand Dollars) (Writing by Michael Smith)