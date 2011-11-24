UPDATE 1-Goodyear sales miss on fewer shipments to the Americas
Feb 8 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the largest U.S. tire maker, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Wednesday, as it shipped fewer tires in the Americas, its biggest market.
WELLINGTON Nov 25 New Zealand's largest listed retailer, The Warehouse Ltd, reaffirmed its full year profit guidance on Friday.
The company said it expected reported net profit in 2012 to be around NZ$80 million ($60 million), while adjusted net profit was seen at NZ$70 million.
($1=NZ$1.34)
(Mantik Kusjanto)
Feb 8 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the largest U.S. tire maker, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Wednesday, as it shipped fewer tires in the Americas, its biggest market.
Feb 8 Electric car maker Tesla Inc may enter the Indian market this summer, Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday.
Feb 8 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the largest U.S. tire maker, reported a 7.9 percent decline in quarterly sales on Wednesday, as it shipped fewer tires in the Americas, its biggest market.