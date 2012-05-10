Pernod Ricard CEO warns a U.S. border tax would hit consumer
LONDON, Feb 14 Pernod Ricard would have to pass a proposed U.S. tax on imported goods onto consumers, the chief executive of the French spirits group said on Tuesday.
WELLINGTON May 11 New Zealand's biggest listed retailer, The Warehouse Group Ltd, posted a 3.3 percent rise in third-quarter sales on Friday and reaffirmed its full-year earnings guidance.
The Warehouse reported NZ$394.2 million ($310 million) in the third quarter ended April 28, compared with NZ$381.5 million in the same period last year.
The company, which is implementing a three-year turnaround strategy, reaffirmed its adjusted net profit after tax for the full year would be between NZ$62.0 million and NZ$66.0 million. (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)
