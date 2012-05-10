WELLINGTON May 11 New Zealand's biggest listed retailer, The Warehouse Group Ltd, posted a 3.3 percent rise in third-quarter sales on Friday and reaffirmed its full-year earnings guidance.

The Warehouse reported NZ$394.2 million ($310 million) in the third quarter ended April 28, compared with NZ$381.5 million in the same period last year.

The company, which is implementing a three-year turnaround strategy, reaffirmed its adjusted net profit after tax for the full year would be between NZ$62.0 million and NZ$66.0 million. (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)