WELLINGTON, Sept 7 New Zealand's largest listed retailer, The Warehouse Group Ltd, posted a 15.4 percent rise in full-year profits, helped by improving performance in the second half of the year.

The discount retailer reported NZ$89.85 million ($71.9 million) net profit after tax for the year ended July 31, from NZ$77.8 million last year.

The company said adjusted net profit after tax for the year was NZ$65.2 million, down 14.3 percent compared to NZ$76.0 million last year. The adjusted profit was at the upper end of its guidance in May.

The company, which is implementing a three-year turnaround strategy to boost its bottom line, declared a final dividend of 6.5 cents per share, unchanged from a year ago.

"I am especially pleased by the momentum we have seen in the second half of the year and the positive reaction from our customers to our refitted stores," Chief Executive Officer Mark Powell said in a statement.

Last month, the retailer said it had sold four properties, which it will lease back, resulting in a pre-tax gain of NZ$62 million-NZ$64 million.

Shares in the company, majority owned by founder Stephen Tindall and interests associated with him, closed on Thursday at NZ$2.88. So far this year the stock has fallen around 4 percent compared to a 12 percent gain for the benchmark NZX-50 index .

The Warehouse has 88 discount stores, known as "Red Sheds", which sell everything from consumer electronics, appliances, clothing, garden supplies, and grocery items. It also has 50 shops selling stationery, office supplies and computers.

It competes against Briscoe Group Ltd, KMart , the privately-owned Farmers department stores, and a host of smaller specialist retailers, such as clothing firm Hallenstein Glasson Ltd..

The country's two major supermarket chains, Foodstuffs and the Australian-owned Progressive Enterprises also both own 10 percent of the Warehouse. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)