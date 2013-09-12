UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WELLINGTON, Sept 13 New Zealand's biggest listed retailer, The Warehouse Group Ltd, reported a 61 percent rise in its annual profit on Friday on higher sales and margins from new acquisitions, and said it expected a higher year profit.
The Warehouse reported a net profit after tax of NZ$144.7 million ($117.6 million) in the 12 months to July 28, compared with NZ$89.8 million the year before.
It said its adjusted net profit, taking account of acquisitions and one-off items, was NZ$73.1 million, against guidance of NZ$73 million to NZ$76 million, and last year's NZ$65.2 million.
The company declared a dividend of 5.5 cents against last year's 6.5 cents a share.
The Warehouse has more than 220 stores, under three different brands, selling everything from grocery, clothing, and garden items through to office supplies, appliances, and computers.
($1=NZ$1.23)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources