Nov 26 VimpelCom Ltd and its 51.9 percent-owned Global Telecom Holding unit are merging their Mobilink operations in Pakistan with those of Warid Telecom (Pvt) Ltd, creating a company with 45 million customers.

The deal is expected to create capital and operating expenditure synergies of about $500 million, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

Mobilink Chief Executive Jeffrey Hedberg will become CEO of the combined business, whose board will consist of six directors from the VimpelCom and Global Telecom side and one from Warid's parent Dhabi Group.

As part of the deal, Mobilink, which operates Pakistan's largest voice and data network with over 8,500 cellphone sites, will first acquire all of Warid's shares, while Dhabi shareholders will acquire approximately 15 percent of Mobilink shares, the statement said.

No other financial details were disclosed.

The transaction is expected to be completed within six months, subject to regulatory approval. Warid will then be merged into Mobilink.

VimpelCom is in the process of negotiating a settlement with U.S., Dutch and Norwegian authorities relating to alleged bribery in Uzbekistan. The company took a $900 million provision earlier this month in relation to the investigation.

VimpelCom is owned by Norway's Telenor, which holds 33 percent, and Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, whose LetterOne fund holds 56 percent. Telenor put its stake up for sale in October. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and David Holmes)