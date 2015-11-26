Nov 26 Amsterdam-based telecoms company
VimpleCom Ltd said it along with its associates agreed
to merge their Pakistan Mobile Communications Ltd (Mobilink) and
Warid Telecom (Pvt) Ltd to boost their network and expand mobile
financial services.
The merger is expected to create capital and operating
expenditure synergies of about $500 million, the companies said
in a statement on Thursday.
Mobilink Chief Executive Jeffrey Hedberg will become the
CEO of the combined business, the statement said.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)