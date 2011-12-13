BRIEF-POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF US$0.12/SHR
* POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES FURTHER QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASE
* Chief Executive Joe Gromek to retire
* COO Helen McCluskey named new CEO
* McCluskey appointment effective Feb 1, 2012 (Follows alerts)
Dec 13 Clothing company Warnaco Group Inc said chief executive Joe Gromek will retire after nearly a decade at the helm and will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Helen McCluskey.
The maker of Calvin Klein underwear and Warner's bras said McCluskey will take over from 65-year-old Gromek on Feb 1, 2012.
Warnaco shares of closed at $49.78 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES FURTHER QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASE
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drug portfolio this year, sending its shares down more than 4 percent in after-hours trading.
* FORTIVE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2016 RESULTS AND INITIATES 2017 GUIDANCE