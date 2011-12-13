* Chief Executive Joe Gromek to retire

* COO Helen McCluskey named new CEO

* McCluskey appointment effective Feb 1, 2012 (Follows alerts)

Dec 13 Clothing company Warnaco Group Inc said chief executive Joe Gromek will retire after nearly a decade at the helm and will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Helen McCluskey.

The maker of Calvin Klein underwear and Warner's bras said McCluskey will take over from 65-year-old Gromek on Feb 1, 2012.

Warnaco shares of closed at $49.78 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)