By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Sept 24 Warner Music Group
executive Lyor Cohen will resign from the company this month
after an eight-year tenure during which he steered the company
through a revamp under new ownership and found success with
artists from Cee Lo Green to Josh Groban.
Cohen joined Warner Music Group in 2004 and oversaw a
restructuring of its recorded music division after investors led
by Edgar Bronfman Jr. acquired the company from Time Warner Inc
. He has served as chairman and CEO of recorded music
since 2011. He will resign from the company effective Sept. 30.
"While we understand his desire to move on to his next
challenge, the enduring success of our recorded music division
will serve as a great testament to the progress we've made
during Lyor's time at WMG," Warner Music Group CEO Stephen
Cooper said in a statement.
Cooper is a turnaround expert who took over day-to-day
operations of the company last year, shortly after it was bought
by Len Blavatnik's Access Industries in a $3.3 billion deal.
Cohen made his name as president of Def Jam Records from
1988 to 2002, signing acts such as DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh
Prince. He also developed rap pioneers including LL Cool J, Run
DMC and the Beastie Boys.
A source close to Cohen said he was leaving Warner Music
Group partly because he wanted to work more directly with
musicians after spending recent years in a corporate management
job.
In a memo to staff, Cohen said that he could not yet
announce his next move but that it would involve "something
where I can work my entrepreneurial muscles and partner with
artists."
"I have always been an entrepreneur at heart. My happiest
days in this business are those when I get to work directly on
the development of artists," he wrote.
Under Cohen's stewardship, Warner owned the No. 1 label in
the United States for four years between 2004 and 2010, the
company said. Warner's recorded music business also rose to the
world's third largest, from fourth, in 2007. Successful artists
during the time ranged from Nickelback to Jason Mraz.
He also led the company's transition from physical to
digital music.
In the company's announcement of his resignation, Cohen
said: "To all the artists and employees who live and die for the
music every day, and who personally sacrifice for the good of
the creative process: 'keep on keepin' on' in the tradition of a
company that respects and honors the artistic community."