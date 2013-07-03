By Michelle Sierra
| NEW YORK, July 3
NEW YORK, July 3 Specialty pharmaceutical Warner
Chilcott Plc is in market with $4.4 billion in credit
facilities that will refinance and combine debt following the
company's acquisition by drug manufacturer Actavis Inc,
sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
The company is looking to raise $2 billion in new term
loans. It is also looking to amend and extend $2.4 billion of
existing senior secured credit facilities at the Actavis level.
Proceeds from the two new term loans and $425 million in
cash will repay $2.45 billion of existing Warner Chilcott bank
debt. The amended loans, meanwhile, will replace a $1.8 billion
term loan Actavis entered in June 2012 and a $750 million
revolver from September 2011.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan are joint
bookrunners. BAML, JP Morgan HSBC, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi and
Mizuho are joint lead arrangers.
The new facilities consist of a $1 billion, three-year term
loan and a $1 billion, five-year term loan. The amended
facilities consist of a $1.65 billion, four year term loan and a
$750 million revolver.
Pricing on the new three-year and five-year term loans is
LIB+125 and LIB+137.5, respectively.
Both new tranches carry a $250 million increase option.
The new loans will be available for nine months after the
transaction closes. The loans pay a 17.5bp ticking fee payable
from the date of execution of the credit agreement and funding
or termination of the loan commitment.
The amended term loan pays LIB+150, while the revolver pays
LIB+125 if the facilities are drawn down and 15bp if the loan
remains undrawn. Commitments are due July 18. Closing is
expected July 25. Expected ratings are BBB/Baa3.
Actavis and Warner Chilcott announced on May 20 they have
reached a definitive agreement under which Actavis would
purchase Warner Chilcott in a stock-for-stock transaction valued
at approximately $8.5 billion.
At the close of the transaction, which is expected by
year-end 2013, Actavis and Warner Chilcott will be combined
under a new company incorporated in Ireland, where Warner
Chilcott is currently incorporated.
The newly created company, which will be called Actavis Plc,
will create the third-largest U.S. specialty pharmaceutical
company in the world with a focus on core therapeutic categories
of women's health.