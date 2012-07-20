By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES, July 20
LOS ANGELES, July 20 Warner Bros. movie "The
Dark Knight Rises" is expected to do big business when it
hurtles into theaters this weekend, ending an era for one of
Hollywood's most-enduring franchises.
For the studio's executives, it's also a superhero-sized
challenge to find a new movie franchise capable of wearing
Batman's cape.
The Time Warner-owned studio has been Hollywood's
King of Franchises for years. In the last decade, it generated
worldwide ticket sales of $12 billion from its "Lord of the
Rings," "Batman," and "Harry Potter" films.
Eight of the 20 highest-grossing films of all time come from
one of those franchises, according to website Box Office Mojo.
"The Dark Knight Rises" will be the last of the Batman
series that began in 2005, says director Christopher Nolan.
"Harry Potter," Warner Bros.'s biggest franchise, ended last
summer with the largest of eight films, "Harry Potter and the
Deathly Hallows - Part 2," that generated $1.3 billion
worldwide.
Franchise films are especially important to studios, who use
the big-budget films to create theme park rides, sell toys and
spawn TV shows.
Warner Brothers is counting on a pair of "Hobbit" movies to
rekindle the magic of "Lord of the Rings", the first of which
hits theaters in December.
A reboot of the "Superman" franchise is also scheduled for
next summer, "Man of Steel," that is being made by "Dark Knight"
producer Legendary Pictures. Nolan, one of Hollywood's hottest
directors, is a producer on that film.
The films could pave the way for Warner to unite Batman,
Superman and other characters from its DC Comics stable in a
"Justice League" movie, said Gitesh Pandya, editor of website
Box Office Guru.
That would follow the strategy that brought staggering
success to Walt Disney Co with "The Avengers." The movie
that brought together a handful of Marvel superheroes has
already generated nearly $1.5 billion in worldwide sales.
One problem for Warner Bros. is that not every DC Comics
character has been a oversized hit, Pandya said.
Last summer's "Green Lantern" didn't work very well, he
said, grossing $219.8 million. Some industry watchers said the
movie cost $200 million to produce, though Warner has disputed
that figure. Studios receive about half of box office sales.
The 2006 "Superman Returns" also disappointed, Pandya said.
The aim is to create another series like Batman, which won
critical acclaim, fan devotion and $1.4 billion in ticket sales
for "Batman Begins" in 2005 and 2008's "The Dark Knight."
Opening weekend ticket sales for "Dark Knight Rises," which
cost $250 million to produce, should at least match the last
Batman film, according to box office forecasters.
That film grabbed $158 million in the United States and
Canada, a record at the time and still the highest debut for a
movie that wasn't boosted by higher-priced 3D tickets.
Weekend sales could reach as high as $198 million, just shy
of the $207 million record set by "Avengers" in May, some
industry analysts say.
Even with a big haul for the "Dark Knight" films, "you need
the secondary characters" beyond the well-known Superman and
Batman, to pull off a massive performance like "The Avengers,"
said Evercore Partners analyst Alan Gould.
Marvel Studios, now owned by Disney, executed a
nearly-flawless multi-year plan to stir excitement for the
characters that united in "Avengers," Box Office Guru's Pandya
said. Two "Iron Man" movies built a following for that
character, and "Thor" and "Captain America" starred in their own
films.
Beyond superheroes and the "Hobbit," Warner also intends to
bring "The Hangover 3" to theaters next summer, the next
installment in the adult comedy series that has grossed $1
billion.
"We are well on the road to quite a number of franchises,"
said Dan Fellman, president of theatrical distribution for
Warner Bros. "We are in great shape."
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Ronald Grover and
Michael Perry)