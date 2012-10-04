By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 4 The Warner Bros. home
video unit reached a deal to distribute more than 600 films
including "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "Breakfast at
Tiffany's" from Paramount Pictures' film catalog, the companies
said on Thursday.
Paramount also will support the Warner Bros. Flixster movie
website by providing new releases and older films for sale in
the UltraViolet digital streaming format.
Under the deal, Warner Bros. will pay a licensing fee to
Viacom-owned Paramount for exclusive U.S. and Canadian
rights to distribute DVD and Blu-ray discs of the catalog
titles.
Financial terms were not disclosed. The agreement will run
for three years starting in January and includes an option for
an extension, said Ron Sanders, president of Warner Home Video.
Paramount also gained a seven-year option to buy a stake in
any Flixster profits, a source familiar with the transaction
said. The option lasts for as long as Paramount is providing
films to Flixster during the seven-year time period.
Hollywood studios are trying to revive home video sales.
Industry figures through June showed a slow turnaround as
consumers streamed more movies online and bought more
high-definition Blu-ray discs while DVD sales declined.
.
UltraViolet is a studio-backed format that allows viewing on
multiple Internet-connected devices. Warner Bros., the largest
home-video distributor and a unit of Time Warner Inc, is
promoting UltraViolet sales on Flixster, a website and app that
offers movie information, reviews and sales.
The DVD decline has studios searching for ways to increase
profits on physical disc sales. While Warner Bros. will
distribute most of its older titles, Paramount will retain
home-video rights to big franchises including "Transformers,"
"Star Trek" and "Indiana Jones."
Paramount is "making our product available in as many ways
as possible, as efficiently as possible, to give consumers
choice," said Rob Moore, vice chairman of Paramount Pictures.
Warner Bros. hopes to create new film packages by pairing
its titles with Paramount's, Sanders said. For example, Warner
Bros. movie "Casablanca" could be sold with "The African Queen"
from Paramount.
The studio also has an "aggressive plan" to release various
Paramount library titles on Blu-ray for the first time, Sanders
said. Warner Bros. "gets to add to its already huge library and
hopefully create new packages of films we've never been able to
release before," he said.
Other titles in Paramount's library include "The Ten
Commandments," "Ghost," "Saturday Night Fever," and "Airplane