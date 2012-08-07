Aug 7 Specialty pharmaceutical company Warner Chilcott PLC said it ended discussions regarding potential buyout offers and would pay out about $1 billion as special dividend.

The company's stock was down nearly 6 percent in extended trading.

Warner Chilcott, which makes women's healthcare and dermatology products and other specialty drugs, said in April that it would explore strategic options and hired Goldman Sachs as financial adviser.

The company said on Tuesday that its board approved a recapitalization plan to raise $600 million in debt to fund the special dividend of $4 per share, which it expects to pay before the end of the third quarter of 2012.

It also announced an annual dividend of 50 cents, payable in two equal instalments.

Private equity firms Bain Capital Llc, CCMP Capital Advisors Llc and Thomas H. Lee Partners own about 30 percent of Warner Chilcott, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares of the Ireland-based company closed at $17.77 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)