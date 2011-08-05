* Q2 adj EPS $0.94 vs est $0.89

* Q2 rev down 18 pct to $670.2 mln

* Says no longer expects 2011 revenue to be at high end of range (Follows alerts)

AUG 5 - Warner Chilcott Ltd posted better-than-expected second-quarter profit despite a fall in revenue, as its research and development costs halved during the period.

For 2011, the specialty pharmaceutical company backed its outlook of adjusted earnings of $3.70 to $3.80 a share on revenue of $2.70-$2.80 billion, but said it no longer expects revenue to be at the high end of its range, as it forecast earlier.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $3.79 a share on revenue of $2.80 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Warner Chilcott reported April-June cash net income of $71.8 million, or 28 cents a share, compared with $115.2 million, or 46 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, adjusted cash net income was 94 cents a share.

Revenue fell 18 percent to $670.2 million. Global sales of its key osteoporosis drug Actonel fell 27 percent to $193 million.

Analysts expected adjusted earnings of 89 cents a share on revenue of $675.5 million.

In April, the company had said it would restructure its western Europe operations and cut around a fifth of its workforce as Actonel lost exclusivity last year in Western Europe.

Shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of $5 billion, closed at $18.07 on Thursday on Nasdaq.