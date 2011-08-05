Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Q2 adj EPS $0.94 vs est $0.89
* Q2 rev down 18 pct to $670.2 mln
* Says no longer expects 2011 revenue to be at high end of range (Follows alerts)
AUG 5 - Warner Chilcott Ltd posted better-than-expected second-quarter profit despite a fall in revenue, as its research and development costs halved during the period.
For 2011, the specialty pharmaceutical company backed its outlook of adjusted earnings of $3.70 to $3.80 a share on revenue of $2.70-$2.80 billion, but said it no longer expects revenue to be at the high end of its range, as it forecast earlier.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $3.79 a share on revenue of $2.80 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Warner Chilcott reported April-June cash net income of $71.8 million, or 28 cents a share, compared with $115.2 million, or 46 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding items, adjusted cash net income was 94 cents a share.
Revenue fell 18 percent to $670.2 million. Global sales of its key osteoporosis drug Actonel fell 27 percent to $193 million.
Analysts expected adjusted earnings of 89 cents a share on revenue of $675.5 million.
In April, the company had said it would restructure its western Europe operations and cut around a fifth of its workforce as Actonel lost exclusivity last year in Western Europe.
Shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of $5 billion, closed at $18.07 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((zeba.siddiqui@thomsonreuters.com; + 1 646 223 6191; Reuters Messaging: zeba.siddiqui.reuters.com@reuters.net)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.