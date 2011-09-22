* District court grants preliminary injunction against Mylan

* No trial date has been set

* Warner Chilcott shares rise 6 pct, Mylan fall 6 pct

Sept 22 Warner Chilcott said a district court granted a preliminary injunction that prevents Mylan Inc from launching a generic version of its oral antibiotic.

Warner Chilcott's shares rose 6 percent to $16.49, while those of Mylan fell 6 percent to $18.28 in early trade on Thursday on Nasdaq.

The Court for the District of New Jersey found that Mylan infringed Warner Chilcott's patent covering Doryx products -- used to treat bacterial infections, including those that cause acne.

Analysts say a settlement with Mylan is now likely and would delay launch of a generic version.

"The near-term overhang of a potential generic Doryx launch at the end of this month has been lifted, effectively giving Warner Chilcott a runway to pursue additional life cycle opportunities for the product or seek a settlement with potential generic entrants," JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott wrote in a note.

He says it is unlikely that a generic version of Doryx will be launched for the next 12-18 months.

Collins Stewart now expects Warner Chilcott either to switch patients to a follow-on version of the drug or pull the original formulation off the market.

No trial date has been set, Warner Chilcott said in a statement. (Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)