* District court grants preliminary injunction against Mylan
* No trial date has been set
* Warner Chilcott shares rise 6 pct, Mylan fall 6 pct
Sept 22 Warner Chilcott said a district
court granted a preliminary injunction that prevents Mylan Inc
from launching a generic version of its oral antibiotic.
Warner Chilcott's shares rose 6 percent to $16.49, while
those of Mylan fell 6 percent to $18.28 in early trade on
Thursday on Nasdaq.
The Court for the District of New Jersey found that Mylan
infringed Warner Chilcott's patent covering Doryx products --
used to treat bacterial infections, including those that cause
acne.
Analysts say a settlement with Mylan is now likely and would
delay launch of a generic version.
"The near-term overhang of a potential generic Doryx launch
at the end of this month has been lifted, effectively giving
Warner Chilcott a runway to pursue additional life cycle
opportunities for the product or seek a settlement with
potential generic entrants," JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott
wrote in a note.
He says it is unlikely that a generic version of Doryx will
be launched for the next 12-18 months.
Collins Stewart now expects Warner Chilcott either to switch
patients to a follow-on version of the drug or pull the original
formulation off the market.
No trial date has been set, Warner Chilcott said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)