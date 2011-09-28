* Says Zydus Pharma USA is seeking approval for Asacol
* Says will defend its legal rights on the drug
Sept 28 Warner Chilcott said Zydus
Pharmaceuticals USA Inc filed an application with the health
regulator seeking approval to manufacture and sell a generic
version of Warner Chilcott's inflammatory bowel disease drug,
Asacol.
The company said Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, a unit of
India's Zydus Cadila, also filed an application with the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval for the
formulation and method patents of the drug, which expire in July
2013.
The specialty pharmaceutical company said it intends to
vigorously defend its legal rights on the drug.
Last week, Warner Chilcott received court relief against
Mylan Inc , preventing Mylan from launching a generic
version of its oral antibiotic, Doryx.
Shares of the Dublin, Ireland-based company closed 4 percent
down at $15.02 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)