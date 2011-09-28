* Says Zydus Pharma USA is seeking approval for Asacol

Sept 28 Warner Chilcott said Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA Inc filed an application with the health regulator seeking approval to manufacture and sell a generic version of Warner Chilcott's inflammatory bowel disease drug, Asacol.

The company said Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, a unit of India's Zydus Cadila, also filed an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval for the formulation and method patents of the drug, which expire in July 2013.

The specialty pharmaceutical company said it intends to vigorously defend its legal rights on the drug.

Last week, Warner Chilcott received court relief against Mylan Inc , preventing Mylan from launching a generic version of its oral antibiotic, Doryx.

Shares of the Dublin, Ireland-based company closed 4 percent down at $15.02 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)