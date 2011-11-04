(Follows alerts)

* Q3 adj EPS $0.89 vs est $0.90

* Q3 rev falls 7 pct

* Backs 2011 rev, EPS view

Nov 4 Specialty pharmaceutical company Warner Chilcott Plc posted a quarterly profit that missed analysts' estimates as sales of its osteoporosis drug fell due to loss of exclusivity in Western Europe and greater competition in the United States.

The company, however, reiterated its 2011 earnings and revenue outlook.

Third-quarter net income fell to $33.1 million, or 13 cents a share, from $57.5 million, or 23 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 89 cents a share.

Total revenue fell 7 percent to $655.5 million. Sales of its osteoporosis drug Actonel fell 38 percent.

Analysts had expected earnings of 90 cents a share, on revenue of $655.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said Actonel continued to lose market share to generic versions of competing products and declines in filled prescriptions within the overall oral bisphosphonate market. Bisphosphonates are a class of drugs used to treat osteoporosis and cancer.

Shares of the company closed at $18.37 Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)