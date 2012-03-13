BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
March 13 Irish drugmaker Warner Chilcott Plc said it has received a warning letter from U.S. health regulators for violating certain manufacturing practices related to its oral contraceptive.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration alleged that Warner Chilcott failed to evaluate its corrective actions to ensure that certain stability issues concerning the drug, Ovcon 50, were adequately addressed, the company said.
The FDA issued the warning letter after inspecting the company's Fajardo facility in Puerto Rico in June and July 2011.
"Until the cited issues are resolved, the FDA may withhold approval of requests for, among other things, pending drug applications listing the Fajardo facility," the company said in a filing.
However, Warner Chilcott does not expect that its ability to manufacture or ship any of its current material products from its Fajardo facility will be impacted, the company said.
Shares of the Dublin, Ireland-based company closed at $17.12 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.