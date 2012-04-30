Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
April 30 Specialty pharmaceutical company Warner Chilcott PLC said it would explore strategic options, including preliminary discussions with potential offerors.
The Irish drugmaker said it hired Goldman Sachs as its financial advisor.
The company's announcement comes after chatter emerged of Bayer AG making a bid for the company at $32 per Warner Chilcott share. (Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das) I
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."