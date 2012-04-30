* Says to talk to potential buyers

* Hires Goldman Sachs as adviser

* Shares jump 24 percent (Adds details, updates share movement)

April 30 Specialty pharmaceutical company Warner Chilcott PLC said it would explore strategic options, including preliminary talks with potential offerors, sending its shares up 24 percent.

The company, which makes women's healthcare and dermatology products, said it hired Goldman Sachs as its financial adviser.

The announcement comes after reports of Bayer AG making a bid for the Irish drugmaker at $32 per share.

Last week, sources told Reuters that the German drugs and plastics maker Bayer was close to making a multi-billion euro acquisition to strengthen its healthcare division.

In January, Warner Chilcott had forecast a weak 2012 on lower sales and loss of market exclusivity for its key osteoporosis drug Actonel in Western Europe. Warner Chilcott's acne drug Doryx also faces generic threat.

Warner Chilcott shares, which have risen 24 percent in value so far this year, jumped as much as 24 percent to $23.28 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Gopakumar Warrier)