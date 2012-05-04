May 4 Specialty pharmaceutical company Warner Chilcott PLC reported a higher adjusted quarterly profit, but cut its full-year forecast.

The Ireland-based drugmaker said it now expects an adjusted profit of $3.30 to $3.40 per share for 2012, adjusting for costs from restructuring that began in April.

The women's healthcare and dermatology products maker said it would explore strategic options available to the company earlier this week. (Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)