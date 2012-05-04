* Cuts FY EPS view to $3.30-$3.40 from $3.60-$3.70
* Sees charges from Doryx impairment, Western Europe
restructuring
* Q1 adj net profit up 9 percent
(Adds forecast details, background on strategic alternatives)
May 4 Specialty pharmaceutical company Warner
Chilcott PLC posted a higher adjusted quarterly profit,
but cut its full-year forecast, days after it said it would
explore strategic alternatives.
The Ireland-based drugmaker had said on Monday that it would
explore options that are available to the company, including
talks with potential buyers. The company also said it lost out
on a lawsuit to block a generic version of its acne drug, Doryx.
The company expects to take a charge of $90 million to $108
million for the full-year on the generic drug lawsuit, and an
additional $10 million charge from restructuring of its
facilities in Western Europe.
The Ireland-based drugmaker said it now expects an adjusted
profit of $3.30 to $3.40 per share for 2012, down from its
earlier forecast of $3.60 to $3.70 per share.
It expects 2012 revenue to be in a range of $2.4 billion
to$2.5 billion, compared with its earlier outlook of $2.5
billion to $2.6 billion.
Analysts are expecting a profit of $3.64 per share,
excluding special items, on revenue of $2.53 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The women's healthcare and dermatology products maker
reported a higher adjusted quarterly profit for the first
quarter ended March 31, but Doryx sales halved to $30 million.
Shares of the company, which have gained 15 percent in value
since the company announced its decision to explore options,
were slightly down before the bell. They closed at $21.63 on
Thursday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)