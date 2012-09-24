UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects headline to say CEO of Warner Music Group's Recorded Music unit to resign, not the CEO of Warner Music. Also fixes source)
Sept 24 Sept 24 Warner Music Group: * Lyor Cohen to resign after eight successful years at Warner Music Group * Warner Music Group-recorded music chairman and CEO, Lyor Cohen will resign
from the company effective September 30, 2012
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources