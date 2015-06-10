By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, June 10
NEW YORK, June 10 Warner Music Group Corp has
agreed to pay hundreds of former interns more than $4.2 million
to resolve a class-action lawsuit accusing the company of
underpaying them.
The settlement, disclosed in papers filed in Manhattan
federal court on Tuesday, is the latest in a series struck by
media and entertainment companies over claims they paid interns
little or nothing for their work.
Warner Music in a statement said it was pleased to settle.
"We continue to stand by our internship program as an
invaluable educational experience for students looking to obtain
hands-on, real-world training," it said.
The settlement requires court approval, and covers interns
who were paid nothing or less than minimum wage, in periods
dating as far back as June 2007 for those working in New York.
Warner Music, owned by billionaire Len Blavatnik's Access
Industries, reserved the right to terminate the settlement if
the number of claimants exceeds 1,135, according to court
papers.
Lawyers for the interns may seek up to 18.6 percent of the
settlement amount as attorney fees, or $787,500. They did not
respond to a request for comment.
Many lawsuits over intern pay were filed after a major June
2013 decision in which U.S. District Judge William Pauley in
Manhattan said Twenty-First Century Fox Inc should have
paid two interns who worked on the 2010 movie "Black Swan."
Other companies to settle with interns include Comcast
Corp's NBCUniversal, for $6.4 million; Condé Nast, for
$5.85 million, and Viacom Inc, for $7.21
million.
The case is Grant v. Warner Music Group Corp, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-04449.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)