Feb 9 Oil and gas producer Warren Resources Inc
warned it would have to seek bankruptcy protection, if
it fails to reach a debt restructuring agreement.
The company had deferred a $7.5 million semi-annual interest
payment that was due on Feb. 1, in an attempt to reach a deal
with its creditors that will help it improve its capital
structure.
"These are very difficult times for Warren and its industry
peers," Chief Executive James Watt said in a statement, adding
that the company needed further concessions from debt holders
and vendors to survive a prolonged downturn in oil prices.
