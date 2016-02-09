Feb 9 Oil and gas producer Warren Resources Inc warned it would have to seek bankruptcy protection, if it fails to reach a debt restructuring agreement.

The company had deferred a $7.5 million semi-annual interest payment that was due on Feb. 1, in an attempt to reach a deal with its creditors that will help it improve its capital structure.

"These are very difficult times for Warren and its industry peers," Chief Executive James Watt said in a statement, adding that the company needed further concessions from debt holders and vendors to survive a prolonged downturn in oil prices. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)