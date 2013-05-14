By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON May 14 An outspoken freshman U.S.
senator with a record of taking on Wall Street wants financial
regulators and federal prosecutors to provide an economic
justification for allowing big banks to settle investigations
without admitting any wrongdoing.
In a May 14 letter to the heads of the Federal Reserve, the
Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department,
Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren asks the
agencies to provide her with details of how they weigh the costs
and benefits of settling versus trying cases.
"If a regulator reveals itself to be unwilling to take large
financial institutions all the way to trial - either because it
is too timid or because it lacks resources - the regulator has a
lot less leverage in settlement negotiations and will be forced
to settle on terms that are much more favorable to the
wrongdoer," Warren wrote.
Concerns about whether regulators are properly weighing the
costs and benefits of their policies have typically been voiced
by Republicans and the financial industry as a defense against
regulations they oppose.
Allegations of conducting a shoddy cost-benefit analysis
have been used successfully by corporate groups in legal
challenges to SEC rules.
They have also arguably led to a slowdown by financial
regulators as they try to finalize provisions required by the
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
The use of the argument by Warren marks a rare occasion in
which a liberal has adopted the same strategy, but this time to
promote a pro-regulatory agenda.
"Have you conducted any internal research or analysis on
trade-offs to the public between settling an enforcement action
without admission of guilt and going forward with litigation as
necessary to obtain such admission?" Warren asks in her letter.
Both the SEC and the Justice Department have faced criticism
for the handling of cases tied to the 2007-2009 financial
crisis.
The bulk of the criticism against the DOJ has centered on
the fact that it has not brought many actions against Wall
Street banks and that few high-level executives have gone to
jail.
In instances where they do settle criminal allegations,
however, the DOJ does usually require the admission of certain
facts.
The SEC, by contrast, has brought the most financial crisis
cases of any government agency. However, in many of those cases,
the SEC has allowed banks to settle the civil charges without
admitting or denying the allegations.
The SEC's settlements have been challenged by Federal
District Court Judge Jed Rakoff, who refused to approve a
proposed $285 million settlement with Citigroup Inc in
connection with a financial crisis case.
The SEC and Citigroup have appealed that decision and are
awaiting a ruling.
Previously, Rakoff also turned down a $33 million SEC
settlement with Bank of America Corp, and only approved
it after the amount was raised to $150 million.
Warren first raised concerns about whether banks were "too
big for trial" in her debut Senate Banking Committee hearing in
February.
In that hearing, she sharply questioned top officials from
the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the SEC, among
others, about the last time they took a big Wall Street bank to
trial.
The video of her exchange later went viral on the Internet
and inspired a liberal political action committee to launch an
online petition urging the SEC to take more banks to trial.
After the hearing, Warren also sent a letter to Comptroller
of the Currency Thomas Curry asking him the same question she is
now asking the SEC, DOJ and Fed - has an internal analysis
weighing settlements with admissions versus trials been done?
Warren said the OCC later told her no such analysis existed.
A spokeswoman for the Federal Reserve declined to comment on
Warren's letter.
Spokesmen for the SEC and the Justice Department had no
immediate comment.