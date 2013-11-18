UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 18 Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd : * Letter to shareholders * Says revised saputo offer provides cash certainty * Revised saputo offer provides supplier benefits, certainty for employees, and
growth * Saputo has made commitments to job security and the payment of a leading
competitive milk price as part of revised offer * Says bega's current share price does not reflect underlying fundamental value * Tells wcb shareholders to reject bega offer and murray offer * Revised saputo offer is superior to bega offer and murray offer in terms of
timing and execution certainty * Directors unanimously recommend saputo's revised $9.00 cash offer * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources