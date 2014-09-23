* Merger talks had dragged on for over a year

* Board says decides to focus on Polish market

* Vienna exchange says still sees merger as an option (Adds background, additional quote and Vienna reaction)

By Jakub Iglewski

WARSAW, Sept 23 The Warsaw stock exchange (WSE) said on Tuesday it had shelved plans for a merger with its regional rival, the Vienna bourse, but the Viennese exchange said it still saw a tie-up with Warsaw as an option.

Talks over a tie-up had been dragging on for more than a year with no outward sign of progress, and the newly-appointed chief executive of the Warsaw bourse decided to draw a line under the discussions.

"The WSE management board has decided to focus on the Polish market and exploiting its potential. The bourse isn't taking into consideration a capital alliance with CEESEG," Warsaw exchange chief executive Pawel Tamborski said, referring to the Vienna bourse operator.

"(Our) aim is to grow organically and strengthening the international position of the bourse," Tamborski told reporters in Warsaw.

However, a spokeswoman for the Vienna bourse said a tie-up with Warsaw "remains one of many options for the Vienna Exchange."

Warsaw's exchange has grown fast over the past few years, riding a wave of Polish economic growth and overtaking Vienna to become the biggest exchange in central Europe.

But it needs to find new sources of growth as stock market flotations have slowed and a Polish pension reform curbed the ability of local pension funds, major players on the exchange, to invest in stocks.

The exchange needs to strengthen its position against bigger counterparts such as Frankfurt and London.

The Polish treasury ministry, which owns a majority stake in the Warsaw exchange, said in a statement it expects the bourse to present an updated strategy aimed at increasing market liquidity. It may come back to consolidation talks with foreign partners within a few years, the ministry said.

Vienna's operator, the CEE Stock Exchange Group, had sought the tie-up after losing out to Warsaw in the race for regional top spot. Other, smaller regional exchanges that it operates, in Prague, Budapest and Ljubljana, have been registering only modest growth. (Additional reporting by Angelika Gruber in Vienna; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe and David Holmes)