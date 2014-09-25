(Adds quotes, details, background)

LONDON, Sept 25 The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE), central Europe's largest bourse, will prioritise developing its derivatives, commodities and debt capital markets to complement its existing cash equities market in a new strategy to be unveiled next month.

In an interview with Reuters on Thursday, Pawel Tamborski, WSE's chief executive and Poland's former deputy treasury minister, said 2015 could be "a year of change" for the WSE, in which it will focus on expanding in Poland.

Warsaw's exchange has grown rapidly over the past few years, riding a wave of Polish economic growth and capitalising on the country's privatisation programme, which had generated a steady stream of public offerings on the bourse.

More than 460 companies are listed on its markets, including around 50 foreign firms, which together have a market capitalisation of 930 billion zloty ($284 billion).

But it needs to find new sources of growth as stock market flotations have slowed and Polish pension reform has curbed the ability of local pension funds, major players on the exchange, to invest in stocks.

FOUR PILLARS

Poland's treasury ministry, which owns a majority stake in the exchange, wants Tamborski, who was named WSE CEO in June, to present an updated strategy aimed at increasing liquidity.

Tamborski said a plan will be revealed to investors at the end of October, when WSE reports quarterly results. He declined to give specific details but said it will have four pillars: cash equities, derivatives, commodities and corporate debt.

It aims to make the WSE the natural choice for issuers in central Europe and develop its derivatives market to include contracts based on foreign exchange, interest rates and commodities.

WSE has had a commodities market for three years, but Tamborski believes adding derivatives could be a "game changer".

"There is a chance to create a really strong international exchange - here I only see only potential upside coming from cooperation with other partners."

Tamborski said the WSE was in constant discussions with potential partners but declined to identify them.

He expects a deeper corporate debt market could prove just as successful. Banks remain the primary source of funding for corporates in Poland, but Tamborski believes there is a growing appetite for alternative fundraising.

The bourse wants to involve both retail investors as well as foreign investors, who currently account for around 15 percent and more than 50 percent of equities turnover on the WSE's main market, respectively.

"Companies are looking for new sources of financing and I think banks are a little over liquid these days so there is natural competition, and on other hand you have investors, including retail investors, looking for good stories."

Planned changes to bank licensing, which will allow banks direct access to markets, could also help.

"If you want to develop debt capital markets you need to work with big balance sheets. Our aim is to get them closer to the stock exchange," Tamborski said, adding that banks already act as market makers on the exchange.

"EUROPE'S SAFE HAVEN"

The former investment banker was in London to meet international investors, banks and proprietary trading firms as part of the bourse's marketing efforts.

He said investors had shown interest in Poland, for its combination of emerging market growth and relative stability as a European Union member.

The tensions between Ukraine and Russia were causing some concern, but had also meant Poland compared favourably as an investment destination.

"Poland is the safe haven of Europe. When you talk to emerging market investors they say Russia for some time is 'un-investable' for us, Turkey (will probably be the same for some time), but Poland looks pretty safe actually."

The exchange had been in talks about a tie-up with the Vienna bourse for more than a year, but on Tuesday the WSE shelved the plans, saying it wanted to focus on the Polish market instead.

Tamborski told Reuters on Thursday the WSE was not completely ruling out a merger and said Vienna, which also operates exchanges in Prague, Budapest and Ljubljana, remained a potential future partner.

