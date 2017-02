HELSINKI Oct 19 Finnish engineering firm Wartsila's lower-than-expected sales in the third quarter were caused by lower orders booked late 2010 and early 2011, its chief executive told a news conference.

"There were a little bit less orders in the last quarter of 2010 and the first quarter of this year," CEO Bjorn Rosengren said, adding there had been no cancellations that would worry the firm. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)