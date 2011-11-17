(Adds detail, background)

* Possible 825 pence-per-share offer for Hamworthy

* Offer represents premium of around 22 pct to Hamworthy closing share price

* Wartsila says deal would boost its presence in energy sector

LONDON, Nov 17 Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila is in talks to buy Britain's Hamworthy in a potential 370 million pound ($584 million) takeover which Wartsila said could boost its presence in the energy sector.

"Wärtsilä believes that the combination would create an exciting platform in the offshore, marine gas and environmental solutions markets creating long-term growth to the benefit of shareholders, customers, and employees alike," the Finnish company said in a statement.

The possible 825 pence-per-share offer represents a premium of around 22 percent to Hamworthy's closing share price of 675 pence on Thursday, and would give Hamworthy a market capitalisation of around 370 million pounds.

($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Paul Sandle)