* Possible 825 pence-per-share offer for Hamworthy

* Offer represents premium of around 22 pct to Hamworthy closing share price

* Wartsila says deal would boost its presence in energy sector (Adds detail, background)

LONDON, Nov 17 Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila is in talks to buy Britain's Hamworthy in a potential 370 million pound ($584 million) takeover which Wartsila said could boost its presence in the energy sector.

"Wartsila believes that the combination would create an exciting platform in the offshore, marine gas and environmental solutions markets creating long-term growth to the benefit of shareholders, customers, and employees alike," the Finnish company said in a statement.

Wartsila added that its possible offer for Hamworthy would not have any impact on its overall business projections for 2011.

The possible 825 pence-per-share offer represents a premium of around 22 percent to Hamworthy's closing share price of 675 pence on Thursday, and would give Hamworthy a market capitalisation of around 370 million pounds.

The British marine engineer's shares have risen by nearly 60 percent since the start of the year, hitting a high of 709.5 pence in July.

In October, Wartsila reported a bigger-than-expected fall in third-quarter profit and sales as some deliveries were delayed to the current quarter.

Wartsila shares fell 1.97 percent to 21.41 euros on Thursday, giving the Finnish group a market capitalisation of roughly 4 billion euros. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Paul Sandle)