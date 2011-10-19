HELSINKI Oct 19 Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila reported smaller-than-expected profits for the third-quarter as economic slowdown hurt demand, but repeated its outlook for the full-year.

July-September operating profit excluding one-off items fell 20 percent from a year ago to 94 million euros ($129 million), below an average forecast of 110 million euros in a Reuters poll that ranged from 105 to 117 million euros.

It repeated it expects net sales for the full year to decline by 0-5 percent and operational profitability to be around 11 percent. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom)