HELSINKI Oct 19 Finnish ship and power plant
engine maker Wartsila reported smaller-than-expected
profits for the third-quarter as economic slowdown hurt demand,
but repeated its outlook for the full-year.
July-September operating profit excluding one-off items fell
20 percent from a year ago to 94 million euros ($129 million),
below an average forecast of 110 million euros in a Reuters poll
that ranged from 105 to 117 million euros.
It repeated it expects net sales for the full year to
decline by 0-5 percent and operational profitability to be
around 11 percent.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki newsroom)