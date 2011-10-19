* Q3 operating profit 94 mln euros, vs 110 mln consensus
forecast
* Says some deliveries delayed to current quarter
* CEO sees strong fourth quarter
* Shares fall 2.96 pct, underperform industry index
(Adds CEO, analyst quotes, background, updates shares)
By Terhi Kinnunen
HELSINKI, Oct 19 Finnish ship and power plant
engine maker Wartsila reported a bigger-than-expected
fall in third-quarter profit and sales as some deliveries were
delayed to the current quarter.
Wartsila warned shipping clients were especially cautious in
the weakening economy, but Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren, who
started last month, said there had been no order cancellations
and was upbeat about the fourth quarter.
"Our order book distribution shows we have plenty of orders
to be delivered this year. We are heading towards a strong Q4,"
he said.
July-September operating profit, excluding one-off items,
fell 20 percent to 94 million euros ($129 million), below all
forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts that ranged from 105
million to 117 million euros.
Net sales decreased 18 percent to 851 million euros, also
missing all estimates in the poll.
Wartsila won new orders worth 1.12 billion euros in the
quarter, roughly in line with expectations, and its order book
was worth 4 billion, creating a buffer against economic swings.
The company repeated it expects a 2011 operating profit
margin of around 11 percent, while net sales would be up to 5
percent down on 2010.
"The third-quarter results were indisputably weak, but
because the full-year forecast was kept, consensus estimates for
the last quarter may even be increased slightly," said Pohjola
Bank analyst Pekka Spolander.
He said the uncertainty of the world was casting a shadow
over the company's performance in 2012.
Wartsila said the global financial crisis was creating
uncertainty and that shipping firms were especially cautious
about placing orders. "At present, the main risk for the ship
power division is the slippage of shipyard delivery schedules."
The world's biggest container shipping company, Maersk Line,
part of A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO), in August cut its
forecast due to the global slowdown and rate pressures, and
analysts say there is no quick upturn in sight.
Shares in Wartsila were down 2.96 percent at 20.30 euros by
1154 GMT, having fallen as low as 19.54, and underperforming the
STOXX Europe 600 industrial goods and services index ,
which was down 0.2 percent.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Editing by Will Waterman, Hans-Juergen Peters and David
Hulmes)