* Q3 operating profit 94 mln euros, vs 110 mln consensus forecast

* Says some deliveries delayed to current quarter

* CEO sees strong fourth quarter

* Shares fall 2.96 pct, underperform industry index (Adds CEO, analyst quotes, background, updates shares)

HELSINKI, Oct 19 Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila reported a bigger-than-expected fall in third-quarter profit and sales as some deliveries were delayed to the current quarter.

Wartsila warned shipping clients were especially cautious in the weakening economy, but Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren, who started last month, said there had been no order cancellations and was upbeat about the fourth quarter.

"Our order book distribution shows we have plenty of orders to be delivered this year. We are heading towards a strong Q4," he said.

July-September operating profit, excluding one-off items, fell 20 percent to 94 million euros ($129 million), below all forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts that ranged from 105 million to 117 million euros.

Net sales decreased 18 percent to 851 million euros, also missing all estimates in the poll.

Wartsila won new orders worth 1.12 billion euros in the quarter, roughly in line with expectations, and its order book was worth 4 billion, creating a buffer against economic swings.

The company repeated it expects a 2011 operating profit margin of around 11 percent, while net sales would be up to 5 percent down on 2010.

"The third-quarter results were indisputably weak, but because the full-year forecast was kept, consensus estimates for the last quarter may even be increased slightly," said Pohjola Bank analyst Pekka Spolander.

He said the uncertainty of the world was casting a shadow over the company's performance in 2012.

Wartsila said the global financial crisis was creating uncertainty and that shipping firms were especially cautious about placing orders. "At present, the main risk for the ship power division is the slippage of shipyard delivery schedules."

The world's biggest container shipping company, Maersk Line, part of A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO), in August cut its forecast due to the global slowdown and rate pressures, and analysts say there is no quick upturn in sight.

Shares in Wartsila were down 2.96 percent at 20.30 euros by 1154 GMT, having fallen as low as 19.54, and underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 industrial goods and services index , which was down 0.2 percent.

