* Q4 oper profit 145 mln euros vs 148 mln forecast

* Sees 2012 sales up 5-10 pct, oper profit margin of 10-11 pct

* Proposes dividend 0.90 euros/share vs 0.87 forecast (Adds CEO quote, detail)

HELSINKI, Jan 27 Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila warned on Friday that customers may delay or cancel orders this year due to concerns about the global economy.

Fourth-quarter sales fell by 15 percent to 1.24 billion euros, a bigger-than-expected drop which Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren said was due to delayed deliveries to power plants.

Operating profit, excluding one-off items, fell almost 9 percent year-on-year to 145 million euros ($190.78 million), slightly below an average forecast of 148 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The order intake grew 25 percent to 1.25 billion euros, beating all forecasts in the poll.

Wartsila said it expected sales to rise around 5-10 percent this year and its operating profit margin to be 10-11 percent, the same range as 2011.

The outlook takes into account its acquisition of British engineer Hamworthy, announced in late November. The deal is expected to be closed by the end of the first quarter. ($1 = 0.7601 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Erica Billingham)