HELSINKI Jan 27 Finnsih ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila said it did not plan new large acquisitions for now after its recent acquisition of British group Hamworthy.

"I do not see at this moment any larger acquisitions coming. There can be smaller ones with technology or add-on ... Now we have made quite a significant acquisition with Hamworthy. We need to make sure it will be well integrated," chief executive Bjorn Rosengren told a news conference on Friday. (Reporting By Terhi Kinnunen; Writing by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Dan Lalor)