HELSINKI, Jan 27 Finnish ship and power
plant engine maker Wartsila said it might get fewer
new orders this year if global economic worries increase and
customers halt investments.
Wartsila's fourth-quarter sales fell by 15 percent to 1.24
billion euros ($1.6 billion), a bigger-than-expected drop which
the company said was due to delayed deliveries to power plants.
"There is a certain amount of uncertainty and we want to be
careful how much we guide for the future," chief executive Bjorn
Rosengren told Reuters on Friday.
"I am not so worried about the power plant business, it
feels quite steady. On the marine side they are already
struggling today," he said.
The highly cyclical tanker industry is struggling with a
glut of vessels and is facing the threat of a slowdown in cargo
volumes as economies falter across the world.
Wartsila said difficulties in financial markets have
increased the risk of ship engine order cancellations, but
Rosengren said the firm had not received any cancellations on
orders it had received after 2009.
The ship power business generated 24 percent of group sales
last year, while power plants brought in 32 percent and services
43 percent.
After the financial crisis in 2008-2009 Wartsila
launched a cost-cutting programme that shifted jobs from Europe
to Asia.
FAT ORDER BOOK
In the fourth quarter the firm's order intake grew around 25
percent to 1.25 billion euros. Analysts said that while sales
were short of expectations, new orders and operating profit
margin were offsetting the disappointment somewhat.
But the low deliveries and worries over future orders sent
shares in Wartsila 2.7 percent lower by 1143 GMT on the Helsinki
bourse, which was mostly flat.
"If the order inflow would begin to slow down, it would be
bad news," said FIM analyst Markus Liimatainen.
Operating profit, excluding one-offs, fell almost 9 percent
from a year ago to 145 million euros, slightly below an average
forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Wartsila said it expected sales to rise around 5-10 percent
this year and its operating profit margin to be 10-11 percent,
the same range as 2011.
The outlook takes into account its acquisition of British
engineer Hamworthy, announced in late November. The
deal is expected to become effective on Jan. 31.
Rosengren said he would focus on integrating the companies
and had no plans for any more major acquisitions for now.
