* Q4 core EBIT 145 mln euros vs 148 mln forecast

* Q4 sales 1.24 bln euros, down 15 pct y/y

* Proposes dividend 0.90 euros/share vs 0.87 forecast

* Shares fall 2.7 pct (Adds share reaction, CEO, analyst comments)

By Terhi Kinnunen

HELSINKI, Jan 27 Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila said it might get fewer new orders this year if global economic worries increase and customers halt investments.

Wartsila's fourth-quarter sales fell by 15 percent to 1.24 billion euros ($1.6 billion), a bigger-than-expected drop which the company said was due to delayed deliveries to power plants.

"There is a certain amount of uncertainty and we want to be careful how much we guide for the future," chief executive Bjorn Rosengren told Reuters on Friday.

"I am not so worried about the power plant business, it feels quite steady. On the marine side they are already struggling today," he said.

The highly cyclical tanker industry is struggling with a glut of vessels and is facing the threat of a slowdown in cargo volumes as economies falter across the world.

Wartsila said difficulties in financial markets have increased the risk of ship engine order cancellations, but Rosengren said the firm had not received any cancellations on orders it had received after 2009.

The ship power business generated 24 percent of group sales last year, while power plants brought in 32 percent and services 43 percent.

After the financial crisis in 2008-2009 Wartsila launched a cost-cutting programme that shifted jobs from Europe to Asia.

FAT ORDER BOOK

In the fourth quarter the firm's order intake grew around 25 percent to 1.25 billion euros. Analysts said that while sales were short of expectations, new orders and operating profit margin were offsetting the disappointment somewhat.

But the low deliveries and worries over future orders sent shares in Wartsila 2.7 percent lower by 1143 GMT on the Helsinki bourse, which was mostly flat.

"If the order inflow would begin to slow down, it would be bad news," said FIM analyst Markus Liimatainen.

Operating profit, excluding one-offs, fell almost 9 percent from a year ago to 145 million euros, slightly below an average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Wartsila said it expected sales to rise around 5-10 percent this year and its operating profit margin to be 10-11 percent, the same range as 2011.

The outlook takes into account its acquisition of British engineer Hamworthy, announced in late November. The deal is expected to become effective on Jan. 31.

Rosengren said he would focus on integrating the companies and had no plans for any more major acquisitions for now. ($1 = 0.7601 euro) (Writing by Jussi Rosendahl and Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Erica Billingham and Mark Potter)