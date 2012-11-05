HELSINKI Nov 5 Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila plans to temporarily lay off some 790 employees at its plant in Vaasa, western Finland, due to a slowdown in orders.

Wartsila said the temporary layoffs are scheduled to begin in mid-December. Employees will be laid off for up to 90 days, it said.

"Macroeconomic uncertainty has delayed investment decisions, and a move towards larger projects has increased the unevenness of production," Stefan Damlin, the head of Wartsila's Finnish operations, said in a statement. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)