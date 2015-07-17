(Adds quote, full-year guidance, detail)

HELSINKI, July 17 Finnish industrial engine maker Wartsila reported weaker-than-expected quarterly profit and said it planned to cut about 600 jobs from its sluggish ship engine business.

Wartsila said on Friday low crude prices were curbing offshore firms' demand for new drilling vessels while overcapacity was affecting the dry bulk vessel market.

"The marine industry has been slow in recovering from the global economic crisis and new shipbuilding contracting is weak," Wartsila executive Jaakko Eskola said.

With the job cuts, the company is seeking annual savings of about 40 million euros ($43.5 million), with full effect by the end of 2016.

Its quarterly core operating profit grew four percent from a year ago to 137 million euros, missing analysts' average forecast of 142 million euros.

New orders in the second quarter totalled 1.16 billion euros compared with analysts' average forecast of 1.19 billion.

In the quarter, about 29 percent of Wartsila's sales came from its ship engine division, while 27 percent came from power plants and 44 percent from services.

Wartsila also updated its full-year sales guidance following the closure of its 298 million euro acquisition of L-3 Marine Systems.

It now expects 5-10 percent sales growth this year, compared with its previous range of 0 to 10 percent, and reiterated its target range of 12-12.5 percent for its 2015 core operating profit margin.

($1 = 0.9180 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Mark Potter)