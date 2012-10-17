UPDATE 2-Porsche, Audi lift VW to record underlying profit
(In second paragraph, corrects figure to 21 percent, from 9 percent.)
HELSINKI Oct 17 Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila reported a bigger-than expected rise in quarterly operating profit and raised its full-year outlook due to strong ship power sales.
July-September operating profit, excluding one-off items, rose 21 percent to 113 million euros ($147.16 million), beating all analysts' forecasts which averaged 104 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Wartsila said on Wednesday it now expects full-year 2012 sales to grow 10-15 percent and operating profit margin to be 10.5-11 percent. It previously forecast a 5-10 percent rise in sales and a margin of 10-11 percent. ($1 = 0.7679 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom) (news@reuters.fi; +358 9 6805 0244)
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.