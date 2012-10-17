(In second paragraph, corrects figure to 21 percent, from 9 percent.)

HELSINKI Oct 17 Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila reported a bigger-than expected rise in quarterly operating profit and raised its full-year outlook due to strong ship power sales.

July-September operating profit, excluding one-off items, rose 21 percent to 113 million euros ($147.16 million), beating all analysts' forecasts which averaged 104 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Wartsila said on Wednesday it now expects full-year 2012 sales to grow 10-15 percent and operating profit margin to be 10.5-11 percent. It previously forecast a 5-10 percent rise in sales and a margin of 10-11 percent. ($1 = 0.7679 euros)