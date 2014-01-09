HELSINKI Jan 9 Finland's Wartsila on
Thursday confirmed Rolls-Royce had approached it with a
preliminary proposal for an offer, but said the discussions had
been ended.
"We confirm that there are no longer ongoing discussions
with Rolls-Royce," Wartsila board of directors said in a
statement.
News agency Bloomberg had reported on Wednesday that
Rolls-Royce was in talks to buy Wartsila's ship engine business,
although Wartsila may be opposed to the sale, its sources said.
Rolls-Royce, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft
engines behind U.S. group General Electric, lowered its
profit guidance for its marine business in November, from modest
growth to broadly flat.