HELSINKI, March 7 Finnish engineering company Wartsila said workers at one of its businesses in Italy had manipulated a small number of fuel consumption tests for its ship engines before they were delivered to customers.

Wartsila said an internal audit revealed that 2 percent of its ship engine deliveries may have been affected by the manipulations, and the deviations in the readings were on average 1 percent of fuel consumption.

"The deviations have been caused by a limited number of personnel, who have clearly acted against work instructions and our code of conduct by influencing the test results," the company said, apologising for its actions.

The tests were conducted at the Wartsila Delivery Centre Trieste in northeast Italy.

The company estimated that the customer impact of the deviations would be marginal. Last year, ship engine sales represented 12 percent of the company's total revenue.

Wartsila's statement comes after another Finnish company, Nokian Tyres, admitted last month it had supplied special high quality tyres for tests by motoring journalists, leading to stronger test scores that helped to garner good publicity.

Shares in Wartsila fell 3 percent in early Helsinki trade.

Juha Kinnunen, analyst at Inderes Equity Research, said customers were likely to feel aggrieved.

"For shipping customers fuel costs are a major operating expense, and a critical element in all engines deals," he said, adding however that he believed the issue should not have a significant impact on Wartsila.

Wartsila, which also makes power plants and has a large service business, said it had found no deviations in its other operations.