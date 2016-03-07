(Adds detail, CEO comment)
By Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell
HELSINKI, March 7 Finnish engineering company
Wartsila said workers at one of its businesses in
Italy had manipulated a small number of fuel consumption tests
for its ship engines before they were delivered to customers.
"This is a hit to our brand and reputation," Chief Executive
Jaakko Eskola told a conference call, apologising for the
actions.
A 'couple of hundreds' of engines had been affected by
manipulated tests over several years at the Wartsila Delivery
Centre Trieste in northeast Italy, he added, playing down the
potential financial impact.
Wartsila's statement is the latest evidence of increased
scrutiny of practices in the transport sector after carmaker
Volkswagen admitted to manipulating emission tests
for diesel vehicles last year.
It also comes after fellow Finnish company Nokian Tyres
last month admitted it had supplied special high
quality tyres for tests by motoring journalists, leading to
stronger test scores that helped to garner good
publicity.
Shares in Wartsila fell 1.8 percent by 1130 GMT after the
company said its internal audit revealed that 2 percent of its
ship engine deliveries may have been affected by the
manipulations, and the deviations in the readings were on
average 1 percent of fuel consumption.
The company declined to specify the timeframe, or comment on
possible disciplinary action relating to the wrongdoing.
The company estimated that the customer impact of the
deviations would be marginal. Juha Kinnunen, analyst at Inderes
Equity Research, however said that some customers were likely to
feel aggrieved.
"For shipping customers fuel costs are a major operating
expense, and a critical element in all engines deals," he said,
adding however that he believed the issue should not have a
significant impact on Wartsila.
Wartsila, which also makes power plants and has a large
service business, said it had found no deviations in its other
operations. Last year, ship engine sales represented 12 percent
of the company's total revenue.
(Editing by Keith Weir)