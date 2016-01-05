Jan 5 Spokane International Airport in Washington state was temporarily closed on Tuesday morning after a United Airlines 737 aircraft slid off a taxiway, the airport said, but no injuries were reported.

"The Airport is temporarily closed while we take measures to assure adequate braking conditions have been established," airport officials said on Twitter, adding the plane slid off the south end of the holding area of Taxiway A at about 6 a.m. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver)